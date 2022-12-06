Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given New GBX 1,050 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,070 ($13.05) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.85) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.58) to GBX 890 ($10.85) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Pennon Group Trading Down 3.7 %

PEGRY stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

