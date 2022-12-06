PDT Partners LLC Purchases 26,892 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after acquiring an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,461,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 113,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

