PDT Partners LLC Invests $3.76 Million in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 72.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 420,006 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 1,896.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 300,830 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Logitech International by 62.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 718,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,926 shares during the period.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOGI opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

