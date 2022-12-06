PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

BX stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.