PDT Partners LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Perficient worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 30.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Perficient by 101.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,077 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 22.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 464.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,093 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perficient Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

PRFT opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.