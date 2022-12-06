PDT Partners LLC Buys New Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 75.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CNX Resources by 17.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,428,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

