PDT Partners LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

NYSE CVX opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average of $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

