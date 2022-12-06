PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $140.59 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

