PDT Partners LLC Acquires 15,518 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPL Financial Price Performance

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $223.42 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day moving average is $216.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

