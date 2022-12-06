PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,774.77 on Exchanges

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $577.17 million and $5.53 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,774.77 or 0.10460086 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $979.51 or 0.05773655 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00499014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,104.75 or 0.30089379 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.
PAX Gold Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.