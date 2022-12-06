Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $221.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,439,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises 10.9% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 7.32% of Bausch Health Companies worth $221,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

