Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Raised to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PDCO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 270,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

