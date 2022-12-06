Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.09

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.09 and last traded at C$18.18, with a volume of 452383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.42%.

In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,079,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. Also, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 2,400 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. Insiders have bought 10,921 shares of company stock worth $228,075 over the last quarter.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.