PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Reaches $3.94 on Major Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $618.77 million and $17.74 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00023221 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 349,008,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,054,318 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

