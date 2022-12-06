Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 59,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 94,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other Pan Global Resources news, Director Brian Kerzner bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,534,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,330.40. Insiders have acquired 170,000 shares of company stock worth $68,415 in the last ninety days.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

