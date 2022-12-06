Palo Alto Investors LP Has $27.50 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Palo Alto Investors LP cut its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Sage Therapeutics makes up 2.4% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 1.43% of Sage Therapeutics worth $27,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

