Palo Alto Investors LP Has $170.83 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,241 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 14.9% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $170,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.24. 2,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,714. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock worth $1,278,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

