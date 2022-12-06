PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
PD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.04.
Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.70 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 388.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
