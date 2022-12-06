PACCAR Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,132. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

