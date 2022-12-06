Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.48. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.