Oxen Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $167,594.43 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,019.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00466566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00022876 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00113859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00848941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00654568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00244600 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,983,982 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

