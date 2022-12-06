Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Shares Down 2%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 53,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 995,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).
Osirium Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.20.
About Osirium Technologies
Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.
