Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Shares Down 2%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 53,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 995,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Osirium Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.20.

About Osirium Technologies

(Get Rating)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

