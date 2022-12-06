Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. 222,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,113. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $390.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

