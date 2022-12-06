Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.70

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORINY. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Danske raised Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Orion Oyj Trading Up 32.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

