O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $836.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,684. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $791.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

