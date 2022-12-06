Orbit Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.43 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $58.84 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.