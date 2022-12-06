Ontology Market Cap Reaches $162.08 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $162.08 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.50 or 0.07425859 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

