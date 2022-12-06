Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$67.46 and last traded at C$67.51. Approximately 214,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 153,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Onex Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 321.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$68.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.79.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

