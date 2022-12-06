One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,661,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

