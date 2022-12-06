One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 108,086 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.