One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $680,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,418 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,877,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.