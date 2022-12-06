One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 220.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 9,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 49,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,156,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

