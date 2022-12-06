One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $519,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $5,772,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,379.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,920,000 after purchasing an additional 259,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.41 and its 200 day moving average is $215.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

