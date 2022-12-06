One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.