One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,452 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 1.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85.

