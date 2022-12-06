One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,745 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.55.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.