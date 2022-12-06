One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,104 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $107.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

