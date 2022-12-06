OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $169.86 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00007139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $169.86 million and $29.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00079650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025956 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000263 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

