Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Deer Management Co. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Deer Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,315 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises approximately 14.4% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deer Management Co. LLC owned about 1.56% of Okta worth $222,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $244.18.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.