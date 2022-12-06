Octopus Titan VCT plc (OTV2) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on December 22nd

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OTV2 stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.05) on Tuesday. Octopus Titan VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 103 ($1.26). The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.45.

In related news, insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper acquired 27,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,990.42 ($30,472.41).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

