Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 19.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NetApp by 120.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 64,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NetApp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 530,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,603,000 after acquiring an additional 259,883 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 28.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 310,477 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,344 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

NTAP traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. 17,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

