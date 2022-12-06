Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 109,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,776. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.