Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $3.96 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,111. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

