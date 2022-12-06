Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 2,911.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,087 shares during the period. Asana makes up 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.18% of Asana worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 580.0% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Asana by 48.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 70,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.04. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

