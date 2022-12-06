Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,523 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Qiagen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Qiagen from €53.91 ($56.75) to €54.60 ($57.47) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.53.

Qiagen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

