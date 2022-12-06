Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 37,004 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after acquiring an additional 150,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,795 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.50. 5,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,604. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

