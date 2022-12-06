Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 700.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,391 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 692.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,880,000 after buying an additional 3,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after buying an additional 893,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,465. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

