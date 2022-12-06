Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.68. 16,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,154. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.57, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,977 shares of company stock worth $36,932,466. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

