Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 18,824 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,000. Tyler Technologies makes up about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE TYL traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.18. 2,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,648. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $544.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.41. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

