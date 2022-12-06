Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 4,926 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,383. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $270.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.77. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

